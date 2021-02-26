Protests in Canada over attacks on Hindus

Ottawa: The Canadians of Indian origin protested on Thursday (local time) against the attacks by Khalistan supporters on Hindu minorities due to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

"We are not against the farmers' protest but this agitation has turned into a Khalistani movement which is now targetting Hindu minorities in Canada," said a demonstrator outside the office of Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding (seat) of Burnaby.

The protester further said, "We expect our leaders to protect everyone without any discrimination".

Read:| Pro-Khalistan group gathers in New York and Washington in support of Indian farmers

India on Thursday requested the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and security of its citizens following reports that threats have been given by Khalistani groups to the Indian community in Canada after they held a "Tiranga Yatra rally" in support of farm laws.

"We have come across threats and intimidation of some members of the Indian community in Canada. These threats have come from certain fringe elements in Canada and we have taken this up with the Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and Delhi," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava in a weekly briefing after a question on threats from the Khalistani groups to the Indian community.

"We have requested them to take steps to ensure the safety of Indian citizens in Canada. We advise Indian nationals to report any such incidents to the local Canadian police and also bring to the immediate attention of the High Commission of Ottawa and as well as our consulates there," the MEA spokesperson said.

Read:| Global conspiracy to eliminate farmer leader, says report

Srivastava further informed that the Indian government has taken this issue with the Canadian authorities as it concerns the safety and security of our missions and Consulate and our diplomatic personnel in Canada.

Earlier this month, a group of Indian diaspora conducted a "Tiranga Yatra rally" in Vancouver from Strawberry Hill in Surrey to the Consulate General of India as a display of the strong bilateral relations between India and Canada.

The rally saw the participation of scores of people holding Indian and Canadian flags. Besides the huge crowd, around 350 cars took part in the yatra.

Criticising the recent attacks on the Hindu minorities in Canada, people called on Jagmeet Singh, MP from Riding (seat) of Burnaby, to "protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians" instead of supporting the Khalistani movement.

While protesting against Jagmeet Singh, the Canadians of Indian origin said, "The discourse against the Indian Government is being weaponized (by the separatist Khalistani groups) for political gain with incendiary rhetoric that stigmatizes and dehumanizes Hindus in Canada who are a visible minority in Canada."

Read:| 'Khalistan' groups deface Gandhi statue in Washington

They also sent flowers to the MP to remind him of the "value of peace and that you are an MP of Canada who needs to protect his people first".

Speaking on the growing hatred against Hindus in Canada, they said the hate is "becoming mainstream and the divide between Sikh and Hindu communities is very apparent and troubling".

Demanding the MP to perform his duty, the protesters said, "We want to remind you that you are an elected Canadian member of parliament and you must protect all Canadian citizens including Hindu-Canadians. By supporting the Khalistani movement and failing to denounce all hate and bigotry towards Hindu-Canadians you are failing as your responsibility as a Canadian member of Parliament."

They reiterated that farmers' protest is an internal matter of India.

The demonstrators urged the Canadian MP to mediate and build coalitions between Sikhs and Hindu groups.

"We demand that you denounce this movement and all the actions done by the Khalistani group, which are hateful against the Hindus of Canada," they added.

(with inputs from agency)

Read:| India condemns Gandhi statue attack by 'Khalistan elements'