Trump promises to campaign against Republican Murkowski in Alaska

Washington (US): US former President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) has announced his plans to campaign against his fellow Republican Lisa Murkowski in Alaska next year when she will be up for re-election.

Seen as a move to intensify actions against the Republicans who opposed him, Trump said, "I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski. She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be -- in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator".

He further told The Hill, "Her vote to advance radical left democrat Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior is yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska."

This threat clearly indicates that Trump plans to put a strong fight in the 2024 Presidential election.

While he's seen his approval rating nationally dip since the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, his endorsement is still coveted by Republican candidates eager to endear themselves with a grassroots that overwhelmingly still backs the former president, The Hill stated.

In his first public appearance since leaving office, former US President Donald Trump suggested he may launch a third presidential bid, but said he has no plans to start an alternative to the Republican Party.

"I stand before you today to declare that the incredible journey we began together four years ago is far from over," the former president said in his first speech since leaving the White House last month.

Speaking at the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, Trump said: "We are gathered this afternoon to talk about the future -- the future of our movement, the future of our party, and the future of our beloved country."

Trump began his address by asking the crowd: "Do you miss me?" He announced he is "not starting a new party" and, making note of the mostly maskless audience, said, "there are no masks, there are no double masks."

