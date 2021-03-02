Trumps received Covid vax before leaving WH

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were administered coronavirus vaccines in private before they departed the White House in January, according to a media report.

The New York Times report on Monday citing an adviser said that it was not known if the former President had received the two shots in January, or if the second one was at another time, Xinhua news agency reported.

The former President, Melania Trump and their son Barron were infected with the virus late last year.

Incumbent President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence have also received vaccine shots in front of television cameras.

Former President Jimmy Carter has also been inoculated against the virus.

IANS