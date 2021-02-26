UN welcomes India-Pakistan truce move

United Nations: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir have welcomed the joint statement by India and Pakistan reaffirming their commitment to upholding the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

Guterres's Spokesperson Stephane Guterres said on Thursday, "The Secretary-General is encouraged by the joint statement issued by the militaries of India and Pakistan on their agreement to observing the ceasefire at the Line of Control in Kashmir and engaging through established mechanisms. He hopes that this positive step will provide an opportunity for further dialogue."

Asked if Guterres intended to talk to the leaders of the two countries about a dialogue, Dujarric said, "There's no plan that I'm aware of, but the Secretary-General is always available for (extending) his good offices between any Member States who would request it."

Bozkir "wholeheartedly welcomes today's ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan", his Spokesperson Brenden Varma said.

"Their stated commitment to achieving sustainable peace through addressing each other's core issues and concerns sets an example for other countries and demonstrates the General Assembly's values," Varma said without explaining the Assembly's role.

If anything, the Assembly has been used by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his diplomats in a manner that could worsen the situation through their rhetoric but they have failed to get Assembly to take note of their cause.

The joint statement reaffirming the ceasefire was issued by the two neighbour's director-general of military operations (DGSMO).

They said that after a "free, frank and cordial" assessment of the situation along the border they agreed "In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence."

