US working on new agenda under Biden

Hyderabad: Adding to the pain of the crisis-hit world, the then US President Donald Trump had also sparked many more controversies through his unilateral ways.

Moving away from the path followed by his predecessor, the incumbent US president Joe Biden said in his inaugural address “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but today’s and tomorrow’s”.

Even before declaring the National Security strategy, Biden shared his vision which would serve as a guideline for all the departments of the United States of America. Instead of falling back on emotional agenda like “America First” as Trump did, Mr Biden’s vision appeared on the primary understanding that economic security is national security.

A new trend is evident in the way the US has resolved to first implement its values before speaking of its protection elsewhere. The US has also decided to put diplomacy first while at the same time striving to modernize its military.

The US decision to reinvigorate partnerships with traditional allies and regain its position in international forums was also remarkable.

From dealing with North Korea to handling Covid-19, from withdrawing from the multilateral agreement with Iran to the withdrawal from Paris accord, Trump followed one-sided ways. He also created a social chasm in his own country with his racist politics.

While emphasising that democracy is crucial for freedom, peace, prosperity and individual respect, Biden is following the path of maturity.

Biden said “China, in particular, has rapidly become more assertive. It is the only competitor capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system."

The official Chinese magazine 'Global Times' has welcomed Biden’s stand under which he chose not to rule out working with China while at the same time speaking of strategic conflict with Beijing.

China has been working to occupy the space acceded by the US on the international firmament. However, the US still enjoys the position of superpower under its military and economic strength.

According to Biden’s estimation, except for the US, no other country can solve by itself the problems like pandemics, climatic crises, cyber-attacks, terrorism and other violent tendencies.

Biden thinks that countries like China too can be made accountable if the comity of democratic nations came together and formulated a strong international code. He has also voiced his resolve to strengthen ties with India.

In 2006, Biden had shared his vision for the future of US-India relations.

“I dream that in 2020, the two closest nations in the world will be India and the United States,” he had said.

Biden had further stated that without the working together of the two nations, none of the international challenges can be resolved.

Under his administration, Biden has given 50 crucial positions, including that of the Vice-President, to the people of Indian origin. Still, he has so much more to do to further strengthen ties with India. Instead of limiting strategic partnership with India to the efforts to contain China in the Indo-Pacific region, Biden should take initiative towards crucial technology transfer to India.

The success of Biden’s vision will be analysed by the extent to which it will instil confidence that partnership with the superpower will be in the interest of peace and prosperity of the world.

