US: 8 people stabbed in fight in Detroit

Detroit [US]: Eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot on Sunday.

Early on Sunday morning, eight people were stabbed the Detroit Police departed, said CNN.

The stabbings happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Greenfield Road. The eight people who were stabbed were hospitalised, but none of the injuries were fatal, Detroit Police said in a preliminary report.

"It appeared one person fired shots, but no one was shot at the location," the police added.

(ANI)

