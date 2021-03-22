Detroit [US]: Eight people were stabbed during a fight that started inside a Detroit hookah lounge and continued into the parking lot on Sunday.
Early on Sunday morning, eight people were stabbed the Detroit Police departed, said CNN.
The stabbings happened at about 4:40 a.m. on Greenfield Road. The eight people who were stabbed were hospitalised, but none of the injuries were fatal, Detroit Police said in a preliminary report.
"It appeared one person fired shots, but no one was shot at the location," the police added.
(ANI)
