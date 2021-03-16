US, Japan hold discuss security concerns in Indo-Pacific region

New Delhi: Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Tuesday met Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo and reaffirmed the vital nature of the US-Japan Alliance in promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking to media persons, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed their commitment to denuclearization of the DPRK and committed to expanding opportunities for US-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation to address the challenges of today and the future."

Spokesperson Price said that the Secretary and the Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of further strengthening US-Japan cooperation on climate change, clean energy, cybersecurity, supply chains, COVID-19, and the restoration of democracy in Burma.

The leaders pledged to further discuss ways to deepen our coordination on these priority issues and their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier today, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, US State Secretary Blinken along with Secretary Defense Austin discussed cooperation on regional security, strengthening democracy, recovering from COVID-19, protecting global health security, and addressing the climate crisis.

In the previous week, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the first-ever head of states quad virtual summit along with Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as the four countries see growing tensions with China over varieties of issues in the Indo-Pacific region.

