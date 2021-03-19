Blinken to embark on four-day visit to Belgium

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Brussels in Belgium, from March 22-25 to attend the NATO Ministerial, engage with European Union leaders and meet with Belgian officials.

The meetings in Brussels reaffirm the United States’ commitment to its allies and European partners on their shared agenda.

On March 23-24, Secretary Blinken will participate in the NATO Foreign Ministerial where he will meet with NATO Allies and Secretary General Stoltenberg to underscore the Biden Administration’s determination to strengthen the Transatlantic alliance and reinvigorate ties with Allies through NATO, a statement from the US Department of State said.

These meetings will be an opportunity for Ministers to discuss the NATO 2030 proposals for Alliance adaptation, concerns over China and Russia, as well as climate change, cybersecurity, combatting terrorism, energy security, and other common challenges that the countries face together, it added.

Also, the Secretary is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell to discuss Transatlantic goals to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, pursue a sustainable global economic recovery, tackle the climate crisis and strengthen democracy.

According to the statement, Blinken will also meet with the Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès to underscore the strength of the bilateral relationship and discuss similar issues of global importance.

Blinken is scheduled to return to Washington, D.C. on March 25.

