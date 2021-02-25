Jimmy Carter and wife get Covid jabs

Plains: Former US President Jimmy Carter and his wife were vaccinated against Covid-19 and the pair immediately went to a church to pray. The couple has been in the sanctuary in the last two Sundays, Pastor Tony Lowden said in a video.

Jimmy Carter hasn’t resumed teaching his Sunday school class, which once drew thousands of visitors annually. But video from last Sunday’s service showed both of the Carters sitting in their customary spots on the front pew and wearing face masks. The former president waved as members applauded their presence.

“They’ve both had their shots,” Lowden said from the pulpit. In a reminder to keep a safe distance from the couple, Lowden said if someone gets tackled by him, another man or Secret Service agents, “it’s because we’re still practising social distancing.”

With the Carters once again in church, Maranatha Baptist Church posted rules that also include mandatory face masks and temperature checks; limited building capacity; reservations and no photographs. Before the pandemic, visitors usually gathered around the couple for pictures at the end of worship.

The Carters celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary last July and are the longest-married presidential couple in U.S. history.

AP

