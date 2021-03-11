16 injured as tribal groups clash over offensive TikTok videos in Pak

Karachi: At least 16 people have been seriously injured in Pakistan's Sindh province after two tribal groups clashed over "offensive TikTok videos", police said on Thursday.

The fight broke out on Wednesday after the two groups in the Mirpur Sakro area mocked each other, using "offensive" clips on the video-sharing platform, officials said.

Read:| Police in Pakistan city told not to post on TikTok

All the 16 injured persons have been shifted to Karachi for treatment, eight of them are said to be in critical condition, a local official said.

Pakistan in October last year had banned TikTok, citing "immoral" content. However, the ban was lifted in just ten days after the Chinese-owned company promised to moderate its content.

Read:| Pakistan restores TikTok days after it was banned

Several youths have lost their lives trying to shoot daring videos on the platform. TikTok has nearly 20 million users in Pakistan.

PTI

Read:| Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok