5.8-magnitude quake strikes off eastern Indonesia

Jakarta (Indonesia): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku on Sunday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.

The quake jolted at 02:22 a.m. Jakarta time (0122 GMT) with the epicenter at 204 km northwest Maluku Tenggara district and the shallow at 10 km under the sea bed.

The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami.

(ANI/Xinhua)