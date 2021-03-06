5 killed in Pakistan landmine blast

Islamabad: At least five people were killed and five others injured in a landmine blast in Pakistan's Balochistan province, it was reported on Saturday.

The blast took place in the Sibi district on Friday night, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.

Read:| Landmine blast in Pakistan kills 2 kids

Deputy Commissioner of the district Yasir Khan Bazai said that a vehicle carrying labourers hit the landmine.

Security forces have launched an operation in the surrounding areas, said the reports.

Read:| Army porter injured in landmine blast in J-K

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

IANS

Read:| Syria: 2 children killed, 5 injured in Aleppo's landmine blast