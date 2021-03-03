Afghan Foreign Minister meets US Special Representative to discuss peace process

Kabul (Afghanistan): The Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Haneef Atmar met with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments and challenges in the Afghan peace process and the review of the Taliban’s commitments by Washington. They also talked and exchanged views on the joint efforts of Washington and Kabul for the success of the peace negotiations with the Taliban.

Welcoming Khalilzad to Kabul, the Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the joint efforts of Afghanistan and the United States towards finding a peaceful solution to the current crisis in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of regional and international support for an end-state that guarantees a sustainable race in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad also termed the role of regional countries important in the peace process. He assured Minister Atmar of the US full support for establishing regional consensus and consolidating global support for Afghanistan’s peace process.

