Bahrain Prince arrives in Nepal to summit Everest

Kathmandu: A mountaineering expedition team consisting of Bahrain's Prince Sheikh Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa arrived in Nepal to summit Mt Everest this spring season.

"The expedition team comprising 13 Bahraini nationals and three British nationals will make (an) attempt to summit Mt Everest this spring," Mingma Sherpa, chairperson of Seven Summit Treks, the company organising the expedition, told Xinhua news agency.

"A chartered flight carrying the mountaineering team consisting of Bahraini Royal family members landed at Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu 6.45 p.m.," a duty officer at TIA told Xinhua.

Deo Chandra Lal Karna, spokesperson at the TIA, also confirmed the arrival of the team.

After landing at the airport, the team had moved to a hotel where they will spend seven days in hotel quarantine as per the Nepal government's rule, according to Sherpa.

The mostly same expedition team had climbed Mt Manaslu and Mt Lobuche, both in Nepal, as part of the preparation to summit Everest.

According to Sherpa, his company has already initiated the process for obtaining climbing permits from the Department of Tourism.

IANS

