'China's shadow on the international community's efforts to resolve conflict in Myanmar'

New Delhi: The growing violence by Myanmar military junta over those protesting against the coup has drawn continuous criticism and condemnation from around the world. A deep sense of concern is seen among the international community, calling for the release of elected leaders.

The situation turned perilous after Myanmar’s police force opened fire against those protesting the coup as international condemnation took a toll on Myanmar’s military.

After the UN special envoy for Myanmar urged the Security Council to take action and put an end to the deadly violence by Military power in Myanmar, the UNSC on Friday held a closed-door session to sort out the issue.

But despite several efforts, the members of the UNSC have failed to come up with concerted action to put an end to the ongoing hostility by Myanmar’s military rule and so do the ASEAN members who pushed for a solution to the Myanmar crisis.

Now it remains to be seen whether or not the international community will be able to take necessary action against the Myanmar coup.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former diplomat Vishnu Prakash told ETV Bharat that the international community will be ineffective for the simple reason that China is supporting the military establishment in Myanmar.

Recalling the deposing of Aung San Suu Kyi and the military assuming power, Prakash underlined that the Chinese had said that there was a major cabinet reshuffle. “So that is the outlook of China and for China to have a free run, they hope that their influence is restored in Myanmar and that is of strategic importance to China. The UNSC is essentially ineffective,” Prakash added

On being asked about India’s role in response to the ongoing violence in Myanmar, Prakash added, “India’s position is very clear. We are concerned by the development that we would like the situation to be resolved peacefully through dialogue. India has major stakes in Myanmar, our security interest is linked with Myanmar, as well as economic interest. We also know that if we do not safeguard our economic, security or political interest, Myanmar will go into a tighter Chinese embrace as it happened in the past.”

“India cannot choose Government or decide the shape of the internal administration in the country. India will work with whosoever is in power to further joint and India’s national interest,” he explains.

According to the United Nations, more than 50 people have been killed so far in protest against last month’s military coup.

On the other hand, the United States is adopting an even stricter approach against the military in Myanmar. Earlier this week, raising concern, the white house had said that the situation on the ground in Myanmar is troubling. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had told the media that the Joe Biden administration has been working closely with its partners in the region. She added that the Biden administration has taken steps to send a clear message that the coup in Myanmar is "unacceptable".

Further, commenting on the role of the US, ex-diplomat Prakash said that the U.S. will play a role that they want to play. “I don’t know what they will do in the future but in the past, the U.S ostracized the military regime. The military regime gravitated towards China when the US starts imposing a sanction or ostracizing regimes, it creates a democratic vacuum and it only leads to trouble because the common people get affected and the regimes get into the Chinese embrace. So it is up to to the US what he wants to do, but as far as India is concerned, we know what we need to do and we will do that,” he points out.

The coup in Myanmar in early February, the first in more than three decades, has brought in a huge change in the political dynamics of the country. With the detention of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the military taking over, the nation is currently witnessing some of the darkest days.

Thousands of people are agitating in different parts of Myanmar against the detention of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, demanding the immediate release of the leader.