Hundreds of Burmese defy martial law in Mandalay

Mandalay: Hundreds of marchers returned to the streets of Mandalay on Monday, despite an ever-growing willingness by security forces to shoot to kill in order to crush the anti-coup movement.

Read: Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise

Demonstrators split up into smaller groups and kept their demonstrations brief, to try to reduce the likelihood of being caught by the police or army.

On Sunday at least one person – a young woman – was shot dead in the city and a number of others suffered gunshot wounds.

Read: 38 more people killed during anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Nationally, at least 38 people were killed on Sunday and dozens were injured in one of the deadliest days of the crackdown, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent group tracking the toll of the violence.

Read: Time for India to firm up a Myanmar policy

Most of those killed - 34 - were in Yangon, the country's largest city.

Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of Yangon amid the increasingly lethal crackdown on resistance to last month's military coup.

AP