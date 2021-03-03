IS claims killing 3 female Afghan media workers

Kabul: The Islamic State (IS) terror group on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a shooting attack that killed three female media workers in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

The IS claimed in an online Arabic language statement that their fighters were behind the shooting in the province, where the group emerged in early 2015.

Read:| Crime and conflict crushing hopes of Afghans

The mountainous province, 120 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants from time to time.

One female TV anchor of Enikass and her driver were killed in a similar incident in December 2020.

Seven media persons were killed in 2020 amid the deteriorating security situation, according to the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC), an independent media safety group.

IANS

Read:| US airstrike in Iraq kills top ISIS leader