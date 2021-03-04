Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina

Dhaka: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and conveyed the warm greetings of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and praised her sagacity and leadership that inspire the bilateral ties.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on a day-long visit to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Modi's visit to Dhaka later this month to participate in the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations, held talks with his Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen.

During the meeting with Hasina, Jaishankar conveyed Prime Minister Modi's greetings to his Bangladeshi counterpart.

Thank PM Sheikh Hasina for receiving me today. Conveyed warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Her sagacity and leadership continue to inspire our relationship, Jaishankar said in a tweet.

