Taiwan: Myanmar expats rally outside US mission

Taipei: Protesters rallied outside the US' de facto embassy in Taiwan on Sunday to voice their opposition against the military coup in Myanmar.

The demonstrators, who were mainly Myanmar nationals residing in Taiwan, gathered outside the American Institute in Taipei.

During their protest, the expats also called on the US to impose sanctions on Myanmar to apply further pressure on the military-led government.

On February 1, the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

Since then, protests have been held by the people in Myanmar across various cities.

Military-led actions to crush protests have led to blood-shed atrocities in which dozens of citizens have been killed.

AP