Nepal cabinet recommends Prez to call meeting of reinstated Lower House on March 7

Kathmandu: The cabinet meeting called by the Nepal Prime Minister (caretaker) KP Sharma Oli on Friday has recommended President Bidya Devi Bhandari to call a meeting of the reinstated Lower House on March 7.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar.

"Meeting has made a recommendation to call the meeting of the lower house (House of Representatives) on March 7. Apart from the date for calling on the meeting of house, other agendas related to ministries were also discussed," ShivamayaTumbahangphe, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation told ANI.

The meeting comes after the Nepal Supreme Court had reinstated the House of Representatives (HoR) and directed the government to summon a session of the country's Lower House of Parliament within 13 days.

The country's top court also decided to cancel all decisions that the incumbent Oli government took after December 20, the day when the House of Representatives was dissolved.

The SC deemed Oli's move to dissolve the House as "unconstitutional", thereby overturning the decision, according to The Himalayan Times.

As many as 13 writ petitions were filed in the apex court against the Oli-government's move. The court had earlier summoned all the writ petitioners for the final verdict, The Himalayan Times reported further.

Kathmandu has been marred by anti-government protests daily which have been growing significantly over the period starting from December 20 when Oli dissolved the parliament.

This move by Oli which has been called unconstitutional and challenged in court has split the ruling party and led to the expulsion of now caretaker PM from the party.

ANI

