Nun kneels before security forces in bid to quell violence in Myanmar

Myitkyina: A nun who knelt in front of riot police during a protest in Myitkyina last month against Myanmar's military coup knelt again in front of officers on Monday in an attempt to prevent them from cracking down on protesters in the northern city.

Footage filmed on Monday by the Myitkyina News Journal showed Sister Ann Roza nu Tawng kneeling on the ground, in front of two police officers who were both kneeling as well.

Also read: Myanmar protesters venture out despite police violence

In the video, a police officer is seen bowing in front of Sister Ann Roza, before the nun reciprocated with a similar gesture.

Sister Ann Roza told Myitkyina News Journal that she made an appeal to the officers as she knelt, and asked them not to shoot, arrest or beat any protesters.

Also read: UN calls for release of 'trapped' Myanmar protesters

She also made a similar gesture on 28 February when police officers cracked down further on anti-coup protesters who were rallying against the ousting of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government earlier in the month.

On Monday, at least two people had died in Myitkyina after they were shot by police officers.

Large-scale protests have occurred daily in many cities and towns since Myanmar's military seized power in February, and security forces have responded with ever greater use of lethal force and mass arrests.

To date, the government's violent crackdown has left more than 50 protesters dead.

AP

Also read: Indians appeal to foreign ministry, seek proactive role on Myanmar