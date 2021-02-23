Nepal refutes attorney general's resignation

Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's secretariat has refuted the rumours of Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel's resignation as reported by some media early on Tuesday.

Oli's Press Advisor Surya Thapa shared on Twitter that the news is false and urged people to not get influenced by such rumours as everyone awaits the impending decision of the Supreme Court on the House Dissolution case, the Himalayan Times reported.

"Unfortunately, some people have resorted to spreading of false information regarding the resignation of the Attorney General in a bid to influence the situation surrounding the court's impending verdict," Thapa stated.

The Supreme Court is due to spell a verdict on the writ petitions filed against Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's move to dissolve the House of Representatives on December 20.

