Pak HC rejects PTI lawmaker's plea against Gilani's win in Senate poll

Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition by Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party challenging former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani's upset win in the Senate elections, ruling that it was not appropriate to "unnecessarily drag" the judiciary in political matters.

The Opposition had demanded the prime minister's resignation after the debacle following which Khan decided to take a vote of confidence on Saturday which he won comfortably.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was hearing a plea by PTI lawmaker Ali Nawaz who alleged that Gilani, 68, was elected through vote-buying.

Read:| Imran Khan secures 18 seats in Pakistan Senate, loses Islamabad to Opposition

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah after hearing initial arguments directed the petitioner to use the platform of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) where the case is already under hearing.

The court ruled that "it is not appropriate to unnecessarily drag the judiciary in political matters" and subsequently dismissed the plea.

Pakistan's Opposition parties on Monday nominated Gilani as their joint candidate for the Senate chairman election scheduled for later this week.

The selection of Gilani as a nominee for the post came as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday refused to take action on the allegations of vote-buying in the recent Senate elections just based on video clips unless those involved in offering and getting bribes were named.

The petition was filed in the ECP on Friday on behalf of advocate Azhar Siddiq, stating that Gilani's victory in the Senate polls should be declared null and void as the elections were not transparent.

Read:| Ex-Pakistan PM Yousaf Gillani's sons booked after Multan rally

The government's allegations were based on a video of Gilani's son Ali Haider talking with some PTI members and telling them how a vote can be "spoiled".

The PTI, in its petition, said that since seven votes were "spoiled" in the Senate elections and its candidate lost by just five votes, it showed that the PTI lawmakers in the video were bribed.

Refusing to take action on allegations of vote-buying in the polls just based on video clips, the ECP urged the government's lawyer to make all persons involved in the video scandal a party to the case and said that if the charges of giving and receiving bribes are proven, then action should be taken against all the culprits.

The IHC on Wednesday also rejected a plea to disqualify the former premier's son who is a provincial lawmaker.

Read:| Ex-Pakistan PM Gillani's son gets bail

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan has alleged that senators belonging to the ruling PTI were being offered money to vote for Gilani.

"The Opposition used the money to win the Islamabad seat," he told party spokesperson while referring to Shaikh's loss to Gilani.

He said that the same people were active to influence the election of the Senate chairman.

PTI