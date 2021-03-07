Myanmar police use teargas at Mandalay protest

Mandalay: Riot police in Myanmar's second biggest city of Mandalay on Sunday dispersed crowds protesting against last month’s military takeover with tear gas.

Thousands of demonstrators had gathered to peacefully demand the resignation of the military government and a return to democracy, following the 1 February seizure of power.

They included teachers and university and medical students.

The protesters fled as tear gas canisters engulfed them, climbing over their own barricades to escape.

Some hid in homes and nearby buildings.

Security forces then went house-to-house to make arrests.

It isn't known yet if there were any injuries.

Protests elsewhere on Sunday, including Yangon and Myanmar’s ancient former capital, Bagan, were also met with the use of force by police firing warning shots, and variously employing tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

More than 50 demonstrators have been killed by police and soldiers across Myanmar since security forces, loyal to the new military government, began a brutal crackdown to suppress opposition.

More than 1,500 have been arrested, the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

The escalation of violence has put pressure on the global community to act to restrain the junta.

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions.

AP