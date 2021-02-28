Police fire tear gas at protesters in Myanmar

Dawei: Myanmar security forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters in Dawei on Saturday amid continued resistance to the military takeover.

At least six people were injured, medics said.

Video from local online media group Dakkhina Insight showed the start of the barrage.

A police officer was seen throwing a canister of tear gas that bounced off power lines and exploded on the roadside nearby, before others then fire repeated rounds from tear gas guns.

At the same time, several police appeared to fire rubber bullets.

There were no reports of live rounds being used.

Tens of thousands of people have been marching through the city on a daily basis for weeks, unchallenged by security forces, but on Saturday police changed their tactics and blocked off their usual meeting point.

When the protestors switched location they were intercepted and the dispersal began.

Though a small city, Dawei has strategic importance.

It is close to southern Myanmar's Indian Ocean coast and is at the centre of an ambitious but troubled attempt to develop a deep sea port and special economic zone.

The mega-project has faced funding problems as well as deep-rooted local opposition to its environmental impact.

AP