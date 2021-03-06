Shahbaz Sharif's daughter & son-in-law declared 'proclaimed offenders'

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Saturday declared Leader Of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif's daughter and son-in-law as 'proclaimed offenders' (POs) in a corruption case.

The accountability court has sought a record of Rabia and Yousuf's properties in Pakistan at the next hearing.

Shahbaz Sharif, who is also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), called the entire matter 'political victimisation'.

The PML-N chief said the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government had implicated the women in his family in fake cases.

Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, is lodged in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail after he was arrested in a Rs 700-crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case in September last year.

Shahbaz's son Suleman Shahbaz is currently in the UK after he was declared 'Proclaimed Offender' in a money laundering case.

Shahbaz's other son and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly, Hamza Shahbaz, was released from jail last week on bail after spending 20 months in captivity in a money laundering case.

