Thai prime minister sprays alcohol on reporters

Bangkok: Politicians are often accused of sanitising the news. On Tuesday, Thailand's Prime Minister sanitised the news media.

After fielding a spray of questions from journalists at his weekly news conference in Bangkok, the famously mercurial Prayuth Chan-ocha sprayed back – with disinfectant.

Thai prime minister sprays alcohol on reporters

Riled by a final question about a possible cabinet reshuffle, he told the reporters to mind their own business then grabbed a container of alcohol mist, and doused the front row, before sauntering off.

Also Read: Myanmar protesters venture out despite police violence

The quick-tempered former army commander, who overthrew the elected government in a 2014 coup, is known for his quixotic behavior.

In the past he has spoken to a media scrum while fondling the ear of one of the reporters and flung banana peel at camera operators.

After an event in 2018 he declined to speak to the media and instead set-up a life-size cut-out of himself.

"Ask this guy," he said, and walked away.

Also Read: Biden signs executive orders on gender equity

AP Report