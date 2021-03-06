6.3 magnitude earthquake registered off New Zealand

Auckland (New Zealand): A new 6.3 magnitude earthquake stroke off New Zealand on Saturday following a series of powerful tremors recorded earlier this week, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 00:16 GMT, with the epicentre located at a depth of 9 kilometres (over 5 miles) 181 kilometres northeast of the city of Gisborne.

There are no reports of any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared. Within the past several days, a number of powerful earthquakes have been recorded off New Zealand, including a tremor with an 8.1 magnitude on late Thursday.

The authorities told residents of the coastal areas of the North Island to evacuate over a tsunami threat but no major waves hit the island.

