Former French Prez Nicolas Sarkozy convicted of corruption, sentenced to jail

Paris: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of trying to bribe a judge and of influence-peddling on Monday and was sentenced to three years of prison by a French court. The court, however, suspended two years of the sentence.

The judge said that Sarkozy did not need to serve time in jail. He could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home, CNN reported. Sixty-six-year-old Sarkozy, who served as the French president from 2007 to 2012, was found guilty of trying to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about an ongoing investigation into his campaign finances.

This is the first time in France's modern history that a former president has been sentenced to jail.

The Paris prosecutor had requested a two-year prison sentence and a two-year suspended sentence for Sarkozy and his co-defendants, his lawyer Thierry Herzog and former magistrate Gilbert Azibert. Herzog and Azibert were found guilty and handed prison sentences.

After a lengthy investigation and legal entanglements, the trial began at the end of last year. The judge handed down Sarkozy's sentence Monday afternoon in front of a full courtroom. Dubbed the "wiretapping case," it began in 2013 when investigators bugged phones belonging to Sarkozy and his lawyer Herzog, in the context of an inquiry against Sarkozy.

They discovered that the two men promised senior magistrate Gilbert Azibert a prestigious position in Monaco, in exchange for information about an ongoing inquiry into claims that Sarkozy had accepted illegal payments from L'Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for his successful 2007 presidential campaign.

