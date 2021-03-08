International court judges award $30M to Congolese warlord’s victims

The Hague: International Criminal Court judges on Monday awarded $30 million (25.3 million euros) in reparations to victims of crimes for which a Congolese warlord was convicted including child soldiers and victims of rape and sexual slavery.

Those eligible for reparations include direct and indirect victims of “crimes against child soldiers, of rape and sexual slavery, and children born out of rape and sexual slavery,” the court said in a statement.

Judges said they were “collective reparations with individualized components” for victims, with the number of eligible victims possibly topping 100,000.

The panel of judges said that Bosco Ntaganda was liable for the reparations, but added that he is “indigent for reparations” and urged the Trust Fund for Victims, an organization set up by the court’s Assembly of States Parties to help victims, to “complement the reparation awards” using its funds and through additional fundraising efforts.

However, the court said that Ntaganda “remains liable” and said it will “continue exploring whether Mr Ntaganda possesses any undiscovered assets and monitoring his financial situation.”

In a written statement, the trust fund called the ruling “an important step in responding to the long-lasting harm that victims, in this case, have suffered.”

AP

