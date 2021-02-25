Prince Harry & Meghan support completion of relief centre

Los Angeles: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s foundation have helped support the completion of an emergency relief centre in the Commonwealth.

World Central Kitchen announced Wednesday that the construction of the first community relief centre in Dominica has been completed. The joint effort with Prince Harry and Meghan’s nonprofit Archewell Foundation aims to develop a series of four relief centres in regions of the world prone to climate disasters.

Read:| Meghan and Harry to talk of royal family tension with Oprah Winfrey

The completed centre has installed kitchen equipment using solar power. It’s ready for the school’s staff to cook for students and the community.

A culinary training program is expected to launch this year. The program will help equip chefs with the skills to cook and feed large numbers of people in an emergency.

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan would not be returning to royal duties. The couple’s split from the royal family came after Harry gave up his honorary military duties.

AP

Read:| It’s final: Harry & Meghan won’t return as working royals