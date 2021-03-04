Prince Philip's heart procedure 'successful': Buckingham Palace

London: Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has had a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition at a London hospital where he was moved earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II has now spent 16 nights in the hospital first at the private King Edward VII's Hospital and now at St. Bartholomew's Hospital where he was transferred for further tests and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

"His Royal Highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for several days," the statement added.

St. Bartholomew's Hospital in the City of London is a National Health Service (NHS) hospital and home to Europe's largest specialised cardiovascular unit.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, is the UK's longest-serving monarch's consort. He was initially admitted to the hospital on February 16 as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell. The exact reason for his admission was not disclosed, but it was confirmed that it did not relate to coronavirus.

Four days later, he was visited by his eldest son Prince Charles, who made a round trip from his home in Highgrove residence in Gloucestershire, south-west England, and stayed for around 30 minutes.

During a visit to a vaccination centre in London on Wednesday, Prince Charles' wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said Prince Philip had slightly improved.

"So, that's very good news. We'll keep our fingers crossed," she said.

The senior royal has spent most of the lockdown residing at Windsor Castle with the Queen, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

In 2011, Prince Philip was taken to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas. He was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and had a stent fitted. He retired from official royal duties in 2017.

PTI

