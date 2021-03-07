Unruly passenger forces Air France plane to land

Sofia: An Air France plane en route from Paris to New Delhi made a forced landing in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Friday evening due to an unruly passenger, according to a media report.

Read: Rahul Gandhi meets survivors of Kozhikode plane crash

Citing prosecution sources, the report by Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) said the passenger, an Indian national, behaved arrogantly with others, attacked crew members and knocked on the cockpit doors.

Read: Six killed in plane crash in eastern Mexico

The disruptive passenger was detained for 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the BTA report as saying.

Read: Nigerian military plane crashes near capital airport, 7 dead

The Indian Embassy in Sofia has been notified of the incident, the report added.

IANS