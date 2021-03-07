Explosion on Gaza fishing boat kills 3 Palestinian anglers

Gaza City: Three Palestinian fishermen were killed Sunday after a blast ripped through their boat off the Gaza shore, union officials said.

Nezar Ayyash, of the fishermen syndicate, said the anglers two brothers and a cousin were plying their trade off the coast of the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza Strip when the explosion happened.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear.

Palestinian media reports blamed Israeli navy fire, but the Israeli military said it was not involved in this incident. The Hamas-run interior ministry in Gaza said it opened an investigation.

Minutes before the explosion, local media reported that Hamas, the militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, was test-firing rockets toward the sea.

AP