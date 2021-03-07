Pope meets with Iraqi Kurdistan leaders at airport

Irbil: Pope Francis held talks with Iraqi Kurdistan leaders after his arrival in Irbil on Sunday, the last day of the first-ever papal visit to Iraq.

The pontiff sat down for a meeting with the autonomous region's President Nechirvan Barzani and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in the presidential lounge at Irbil Airport.

Francis is due to head to the northern city of Mosul, which was heavily damaged in the war against Islamic State (IS), to pray for Iraq's war victims.

He will travel by helicopter across the Nineveh plains to the small Christian community of Qaraqosh, where only a fraction of families have returned after fleeing the IS onslaught in 2014.

The pope will hear testimonies from residents and pray in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, which was torched by IS and restored in recent years.

He wraps up the day with a Mass in the stadium in Irbil, in the semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region, that is expected to draw as many as 10,000 people.

AP