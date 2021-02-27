Rebuked Indian teen scripts 'missing' drama in Dubai

Dubai: A 15-year-old Indian girl who went missing after her mobile phone was confiscated by her parents, was found hours later hiding on the rooftop of their Dubai home, police said on Saturday.

The girl was reported missing since Thursday morning after she was punished for scoring low school grades.

Harini Karani disappeared during her morning walk on Thursday morning, Gulf News reported.

"The family alerted the police about their missing daughter, even as they rushed and sought people's help by sharing the incident on social media platforms. Her parents were afraid that their daughter might harm herself," the official added.

Dubai police managed to solve the mystery within a few hours and found the girl hiding on the rooftop on Thursday night.

Harini is a student of a British curriculum school in Al Barsha.

