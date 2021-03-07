Saudi-led coalition intercepts armed drones

Riyadh: The Saudi-led coalition involved in the war in Yemen announced on Sunday that it intercepted 10 bomb-laden drones in less than five hours, local media reported.

Five Houthi drones heading towards Saudi Arabia were intercepted after five others were downed early Sunday morning, Xinhua news agency quoted the Al Arabiya report as saying.

The Houthi militia's attacks targeted civilians and civilian sites in the kingdom, the coalition's spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Sunday.

The coalition is working to protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian laws, he added.

The coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two Houthi drones on Saturday and six a day earlier.

This month, the coalition will complete month its sixth year of war in Yemen against the Houthi militia in support of the government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

IANS