'Targeting national level entrance exams, states favor central curriculum'

Hyderabad: Targeting national level entrance exams curriculum is of paramount importance for a student’s education and holistic development.

School, instructors, teaching-learning and courses of study play a key role in knowledge acquisition. The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea for a uniform and common curriculum as such a proposition is impossible in a diverse country like India.

While few states have independent councils of education research and training (CERT); states like Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and union territories Chandigarh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been following the curriculum laid out by the central board of secondary education (CBSE).

Andhra Pradesh is all set to join the list as the state government has decided to introduce the CBSE system for grades 1 to 7 in all schools from 2021-22. Grades 8 to 10 will be gradually included in the coming academic years. The government strongly believes that students can excel in national competitive examinations through the CBSE curriculum. Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya and some private schools are already following the CBSE syllabus in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Facilitating creativity

NCERT prepares the curriculum in accordance with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), which serves as a guideline for syllabus, textbooks and teaching practices for the schools in India. Established in 1961, the NCF revised the curriculum in 1975, 1988 and last in 2000.

It is in the process of bringing out some reforms for 2021-22. Since it is difficult to codify the syllabi of different state boards for national level entrance examinations like the NCERT, JEE and NEET; the question paper is prepared based on the CBSE curriculum.

Odisha, Kerala and Karnataka have state curricula and are working towards revising them from time to time. Lessons should foster creativity in students and arouse interest in learning. Excessive syllabus burdens the students, forcing them to memorize instead of understanding the concept. Students will focus on concept if examinations include comprehension-based questions instead of memory-testing ones.

Educationists are of the opinion that the central curriculum is appropriate and holistic when compared to the state boards that focus on rote learning. Social work, creativity, organizational skills, reading, cultural activities, music, arts, sports and public speaking are equally prioritized in the central curriculum. Further, the CBSE system is recognized worldwide and is compatible with the education systems across the US, Europe and Singapore.

Teachers must shoulder the responsibility

Even if the states are ready to implement the central curriculum, they need to overcome the shortage of qualified teachers and the challenge of poor infrastructure. It may be beneficial to print textbooks in English and Telugu for rural students. The translation to Telugu should be done in the simplest manner possible with the guidance of relevant teachers and scholars. Several studies revealed that Indian rural students have a limited English vocabulary.

In this context, teachers must take the responsibility of popularizing key vocabulary in mathematics, general and social sciences extensively. Students should be made aware of the career options post high school. The majority of parents have no idea about professional and vocational courses suitable for their wards. In the US and Europe, education counsellors take note of students’ interests and suggest appropriate courses.

Here in India, schools can conduct parent-teacher meetings to understand the students’ talents and recommend various options in higher education. The World Health Organization has recently warned that students’ mental health has taken a toll due to the COVID-19 situation. Hence, parents and teachers must put in extra effort and care to ensure a stress-free academic year for the students.