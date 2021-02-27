Check out the latest Telegram update for message's privacy

Berlin(Germany): The cloud-based instant messaging software and application service Telegram is updating its messaging service that will provide an auto-delete option to all messages, expiring invites, and more to all of its users. The company tweeted about the same.

According to The Verge, the instant messaging application shared information about the update through its official blog post. Of late, Telegram got an eruption of new users in the disarray over WhatsApp's privacy policy and now the organization is adopting new features that were at that point part of its rivalry applications, features which offer greater security.

Auto-deleting messages were already a feature of Telegram that was available in its encoded Secret Chats. However this new update for iOS and Android adds the alternative to cause messages to vanish in any kind of chat. Auto-erase option can be empowered within the chats, and can be set to delete either 24 hours or seven days after messages are sent, The Verge reported.

This new feature will not eliminate each message, however; in the event that a message was sent before the option was turned on, it'll stay. Telegram's rivals have had comparable features: WhatsApp presented an element in 2020 and Signal has had vanishing messages since 2016.

The company is additionally making changes to the groups that may consider the sort of quick, useful audio experiences that have gotten famous on Clubhouse. The new 'Broadcast Groups' take into consideration a limitless number of individuals. However, limit creating posts on group admins so they can indeed broadcast. Voice conversations through audio notes on the other hand again will be available to every user in a broadcast group, and Telegram figures the feature ought to be ideal for enormous networks, where individuals can track and catch selective meetings, news, or simply easygoing chats.

The Verge explained that to help keep these groups restrictive (or develop them fast), Telegram is adding in lapsing invite links that can be set to terminate after a specific number of uses, a specific measure of time, or both. With the new invites, bunch administrators ought to have the option to all the more likely moderate who joins and keep hidden topic somewhat more private.

Numerous users avoided WhatsApp for Telegram with regard to a concern that Facebook would peruse their messages. The new feature update by Telegram like auto-delete appears to be a decent path for the company to address those concerns. Yet, even with new security alternatives, Telegram actually doesn't all around offer a feature numerous users expect that is- start to finish encryption. All messages on Telegram are technically encrypted, but Secret Chats are the only ones that are exclusively viewable on the devices of the people participating.

