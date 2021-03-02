Facebook introduced Live Rooms on Instagram

New Delhi: Facebook introduced Live Rooms on Instagram that will let users go live on the photo-sharing platform with up to three people.



Previously, they could go live with only one other person in an Instagram stream.



Live Rooms will soon be available globally for everyone on Instagram.

Facebook introduced Live Rooms on Instagram. Courtesy: Instagram

To start a Live Room, swipe left and pick the Live camera option.

Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests.

You'll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add.

When you start a Live Room, you'll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests.

As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one. "For example, you could start with two guests, and add a surprise guest as the third participant later! Going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase your reach, as guests' followers can also be notified," Facebook informed.

People that are blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live.

"We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends," Facebook said in a statement.With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers."We're also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months," the company said.

"Guests who have had live access revoked because of violations of our Community Guidelines also won't be able to join a Live Room," Facebook said.



