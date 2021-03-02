Features and specifications of Gionee Max Pro, launched in India

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Gionee launched its new budget smartphone 'Gionee Max Pro' for Rs 6,999 in the Indian market.

Features and specifications of Gionee Max Pro.

"Under the company's new vision of championing honest price approach for all its product and segments, Gionee is set to make honest pricing the next norm for the country's entry-level smartphone category. We are confident that our new Gionee Max Pro will seamlessly cater to the ever-evolving digital needs of today's unstoppable generation," Pardeep Jain, MD, JIPL that manages Gionee in India said in a statement.

The device features a 6.52-inch HD+ screen with a Full View Dew Drop Display.

To ensure a lag-free performance, this smartphone is equipped with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM (expandable up to 256GB). Features and specifications of Gionee Max Pro. Courtesy: Gionee

Gionee Max Pro comes with a long-lasting battery of 6000mAh. Users can stay connected all time and explore endless virtual possibilities with unmatched 60hrs of calling, 34 days standby, 115 hours of music, 12 hours of gaming and 13 hours of binge watch a movie.

The device is equipped with a 13MP + 2MP (bokeh lens) dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is also loaded with other features such as Face Unlock, a short key for Google assistance and a lot more.

The smartphone runs Android 10 OS.

Gionee Max Pro is powered by an Octa-Core processor offering the right combination of connectivity and performance.

The device is available in 3 colours-black, red, blue along with a sunshine texture.



(Inputs from Agencies)