Features and specifications of Micromax IN 1, launched in India

New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Micromax's IN mobiles launched a new affordable smartphone -- IN 1 -- that comes in two storage variants.



As an introductory offer by the brand, the smartphone with 4GB+64GB will be available for Rs 9,999 and 6GB+128GB variant for Rs 11,499 in shades of purple and blue.

Features and specifications of Micromax IN 1. Courtesy: Micromax





"The IN 1 is inspired by the Indian cinema, and just like a superhit movie, we have tried to incorporate the best-in-class technology and great features to give you a seamless, safe and delightful experience," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said in a statement.

Micromax IN 1 design. Courtesy: Micromax



Features and specifications of Micromax IN 1:-

The IN 1 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display.

It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor.

Camera. Courtesy: Micromax

There is also an 8MP selfie camera with high pixel density.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 with a mix of Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB.

It houses a 5000mAh battery.



"From the processor to the display, camera and battery, we have worked hard to incorporate all key features to make it a true blockbuster," Sharma added.



The smartphone will be exclusively available on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart for the first sale on March 26 at 12 pm.



