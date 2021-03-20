New Delhi: Domestic smartphone brand Micromax's IN mobiles launched a new affordable smartphone -- IN 1 -- that comes in two storage variants.
As an introductory offer by the brand, the smartphone with 4GB+64GB will be available for Rs 9,999 and 6GB+128GB variant for Rs 11,499 in shades of purple and blue.
"The IN 1 is inspired by the Indian cinema, and just like a superhit movie, we have tried to incorporate the best-in-class technology and great features to give you a seamless, safe and delightful experience," Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Micromax India, said in a statement.
Features and specifications of Micromax IN 1:-
- The IN 1 comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ punch-hole display.
- It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor.
- There is also an 8MP selfie camera with high pixel density.
- The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 with a mix of Arm Cortex-A75 and -A55 CPUs.
- The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB.
- It houses a 5000mAh battery.
"From the processor to the display, camera and battery, we have worked hard to incorporate all key features to make it a true blockbuster," Sharma added.
The smartphone will be exclusively available on micromaxinfo.com and Flipkart for the first sale on March 26 at 12 pm.
(Inputs from IANS)