Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.

The phone is currently retailing in Kenya for KES 31,499 and it will reach more markets soon, reports GSMArena.

Features and Specifications of OPPO Reno5 F are:-

The OPPO Reno5 F is equipped with a 6.43-inch FHD+ 60Hz AMOLED display with a 135Hz touch sampling rate.

It will be boosted up to 180Hz sampling during the Game mode.

It has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide angle lens, 2MP macro and 2MP mono lens along with a 32MP selfie snapper.

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio P95 chipset with a 2.2 GHz octa-core CPU.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of native storage.

It is powered with a 4310mAh battery supported by a 30W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11 out of the box.

It measures 160.1 x 73.2 x 7.8mm and weighs 172 grams.



(Inputs from IANS)