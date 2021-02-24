Features and specifications of Realme Narzo 30A and Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, launched in India

Hyderabad: Features and Specifications of Realme Narzo 30A:-

It comes with a 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop fullscreen. This comes to 88.7% Screen-to-body Ratio.

The Narzo 30A sports a diagonal stripe design, breaking directional conventions and creating a slick and imbalanced visual space.

It comes in two colours; Laser Blue and Laser Black.

It is powered by a 12nm octa-core Helio G85 Gaming Processor. It will provide you a powerful gaming experience. It runs smoothly.

The 6000mAh battery of the phone will let you enjoy the games without any worries. It comes with an 18W Type-C Quick Charge.

It comes with RAM:3GB/4GB and ROM: 32GB/64GB.

It comes with a 13MP Primary Camera. The Black and White lens is there. Super NightScape Mode, Night Filters, Chroma Boost, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Timelapse, Slo-mo, Expert are there to explore your photography skills.

It also comes with a 8MP in-display Selfie camera. This will help you to capture images in portrait mode, etc. HDR photography is also possible. AI beauty feature using certain algorithms will capture a nice image.

It supports simultaneous installation of two Nano-SIM cards and a MicroSD card and allows a generous 256GB of memory expansion so you can store more Apps and videos, etc.

You can unlock the phone by using a fingerprint sensor.

It works on realme UI and is based on Android 10. Realme UI 2.0 update is coming soon.

The cost of Narzo 30A starts from ₹ 8,999. The first sale is on 5th March @ 12 p.m.

Features and Specifications of Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G:-

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor backed by up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The smartphone packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It has a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP camera with a wide-angle f/2.3 aperture, and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 macro aperture.

For selfies, you get a 16MP camera with f/2.1 aperture.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery and offers support for 30W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G will be available in two stylish colours- sword black as well as blade silver, priced at Rs 16,999 (6GB+64GB) and Rs 19,999 (8GB+128GB). The first sale is scheduled for March 4, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and select mainline channels.

'With Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30A, Realme has elevated the gaming experience of young mobile users across the country, with exceptional power, performance and battery life. Realme is determined to bring noise cancellation to the masses, making what was originally a high-end feature more affordable for the average user and our new Realme buds air 2 is a step forward in that direction,'' Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe said in a statement.

