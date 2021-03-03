Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A32 launched in India

New Delhi: Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 smartphone that comes with a 64MP quad-camera. The smartphone also comes with a 90Hz display. Galaxy A32 smartphone has a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. Price of the Galaxy A32 is Rs. 21,999 (6GB+128GB variant).

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit card, debit card and EMI transactions, making Galaxy A32 available at an effective price of Rs 19,999. It will be available across retail stores and leading online portals.



"Galaxy A32 continues the legacy and will strengthen our mid-range portfolio by providing new generation technology to all. Galaxy A32 has been designed keeping in mind the growing appetite for content consumption and expression of creativity among Gen Z and millennials," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.

Features and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A32 are:-

The device with a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED screen.

Available in four colours; Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet

On the rear, Galaxy A32 comes with a 64MP main camera. The 8MP ultra-wide lens has a 123-degree field of view which adds more perspective to images. The 5MP macro lens helps take close-up shots, and the 5MP depth camera gives portrait shots in ‘Live Focus' mode.

Galaxy A32 supports hyper-lapse, night mode, slow-mo, panorama and pro mode.

It has a 20MP selfie camera.

Galaxy A32 packs a 5000mAh battery that claims to provide up to 20 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback and 19 hours of internet usage time.

The device also comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

It houses an advanced Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor.

Galaxy A32 supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1

The smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

According to the company, the in-built 'Game Booster' software monitors gaming performance and automatically adjusts settings including battery life, temperature and memory usage. The consumers also get the ‘AltZLife' feature that enhances privacy levels.

(Inputs from IANS)