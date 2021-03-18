Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 launched in India

Hyderabad: Samsung has launched 3 new smartphones, Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 in India. The latest Samsung Galaxy A series lets users communicate and express themselves with an awesome camera, immerse themselves in a clear viewing experience with a smooth scrolling display.

Features and Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A52:-

6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400) with 90 Hz refresh rate.

It has a versatile quad-camera setup on the back that comprises a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the front, it has a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The Smartphone is powered by a 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Galaxy A52 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast Charging.

It has Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1.

Features and Specifications of Galaxy Samsung A52 5G:-

6.5” FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400) with120 Hz refresh rate.

It has a versatile quad-camera setup on the back that comprises a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the front, it has a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The Smartphone is powered by a 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Galaxy A52 has a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast Charging.

It has Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1.

Features and Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A72:-

6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display (1080 x 2400) with 90 Hz refresh rate.

It has a versatile quad-camera setup on the back that comprises a 64MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP depth sensor.

On the front, it has a 32MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

The Smartphone is powered by a 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Galaxy A52 has a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast Charging.

It has Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1.

