Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12, launched in India
New Delhi: Samsung launched a new M-series smartphone, the Galaxy M12 with a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 90 Hz refresh rate display in the Indian market.
The Samsung Galaxy M12 comes in two variants -- the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999, and the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model will set you back by Rs 13,499.
"Galaxy M series has turned two since its launch in 2019 and has been designed ground-up in India, keeping consumer's needs at the core. The newest addition to this series, Galaxy M12, is #MonsterReloaded. It is designed to power the lives of our young consumers," Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.
Features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy M12:-
- It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT Infinity-V Display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 aspect ratio.
- The smartphone is powered by the Exynos 850 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be up to 128GB.
- The device runs on Android-based One UI Core OS and supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots.
- It has a quad-camera setup on the back that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.
- The smartphone houses an 8MP selfie camera.
- It packs a 6,000mAh battery.
- Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
(IANS+ Samsung)