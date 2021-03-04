Hyderabad: Redmi India launched its new smartphone series Redmi Note 10 series in India through a virtual event. Note 10 series has 3 smartphones; Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10.
Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max:-
- 108MP rear camera with 5MP super macro lens, 8MP Ultra-wide lens and 2mp depth sensor
- The camera also features Night mode 2.0, magic clone mode, long exposure mode, video pro mode, dual video and vlog mode.
- 16MP in-display punch-hole front camera with night mode selfie.
- 16.9 cm (6.6 inch) 120 Hz super AMOLED display with 1200nits peak brightness HDR10 support
- 3D curved glass body, fingerprint scanner and double-tap gesture
- Available in 3 colours: - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night
- weighs 192 gm and 8.1mm thin
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor.
- It has up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage
- 2+1 dedicated MicroSD card slot to extend up to 512 GB
- Run son MIUI12 based om Andriod 11
- 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charger
- Dual stereo speakers and Z-Axis haptics motor
Available in 3 variants;
- 6GB+64GB- Rs. 18,999
- 6GB+128GB- Rs. 19,999
- 8GB+128GB - Rs. 21,999
The first sale of the Redmi Note 10 is on 18th March.
Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10 pro:-
- 16.9 cm (6.6 inch) 120 Hz super AMOLED display with 1200nits peak brightness HDR10 support.
- 64MP Quad camera with 5MP super macro lens and 8MP Ultra-wide lens.
- It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor.
- 3D curved glass body, fingerprint scanner and double-tap gesture
- 5020mAh battery with 33W fast charger.
- Run son MIUI12 based om Andriod 11.
- It has up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage
- 2+1 dedicated MicroSD card slot to extend up to 512 GB.
- Available in 3 colours: - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night.
- Dual stereo speakers and Z-Axis haptics motor.
Available in 3 variants;
- 6GB+64GB- Rs. 15,999
- 6GB+128GB- Rs. 16,999
- 8GB+128GB - Rs. 18,999
First sale of the Redmi Note 10 is on 17th March.
Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10:-
- 16.33cm (6.43) Super AMOLED FHD display with 1100nits peak brightness.
- It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678G mobile processor.
- 48MP primary camera with Sony IMX582 sensor, 8MP Ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera.
- Available in 3 colours: - Aqua green, Frost white, Shadow black.
- 3D curved glass body, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and double-tap gesture.
- Dual stereo speakers and Z-Axis haptics motor.
- It has up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage.
- 2+1 dedicated MicroSD card slot to extend up to 512 GB.
- Runs on MIUI12 based on Android 11.
- 13MP in-display punch-hole front camera.
- 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.
Available in 2 variants;
- 4GB+64GB- Rs. 11,999
- 6GB+128GB- Rs. 13,999
First sale of the Redmi Note 10 is on 16th March.
Redmi 10 series smartphones will be available on mi.com, amazon.com, Mi Home and other retail stores.
