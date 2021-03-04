Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10 series launched in India

Hyderabad: Redmi India launched its new smartphone series Redmi Note 10 series in India through a virtual event. Note 10 series has 3 smartphones; Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10.

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10 series launched in India. Courtesy: Redmi India

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max:-

108MP rear camera with 5MP super macro lens, 8MP Ultra-wide lens and 2mp depth sensor

The camera also features Night mode 2.0, magic clone mode, long exposure mode, video pro mode, dual video and vlog mode.

3D curved glass body, fingerprint scanner and double-tap gesture

Available in 3 colours: - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night

weighs 192 gm and 8.1mm thin

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor.

It has up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage

2+1 dedicated MicroSD card slot to extend up to 512 GB

Run son MIUI12 based om Andriod 11

5020mAh battery with 33W fast charger

Dual stereo speakers and Z-Axis haptics motor

Available in 3 variants;

6GB+64GB- Rs. 18,999 6GB+128GB- Rs. 19,999 8GB+128GB - Rs. 21,999

The first sale of the Redmi Note 10 is on 18th March.

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10 pro:-

64MP Quad camera with 5MP super macro lens and 8MP Ultra-wide lens.

It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile processor.

3D curved glass body, fingerprint scanner and double-tap gesture

5020mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

Run son MIUI12 based om Andriod 11.

It has up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage

2+1 dedicated MicroSD card slot to extend up to 512 GB.

Available in 3 colours: - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night.

Dual stereo speakers and Z-Axis haptics motor.

Available in 3 variants;

6GB+64GB- Rs. 15,999 6GB+128GB- Rs. 16,999 8GB+128GB - Rs. 18,999

First sale of the Redmi Note 10 is on 17th March.

Features and specifications of Redmi Note 10:-

16.33cm (6.43) Super AMOLED FHD display with 1100nits peak brightness.

Available in 3 colours: - Aqua green, Frost white, Shadow black.

3D curved glass body, Side-mounted fingerprint scanner and double-tap gesture.

It has up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage.

2+1 dedicated MicroSD card slot to extend up to 512 GB.

Runs on MIUI12 based on Android 11.

13MP in-display punch-hole front camera.

5000mAh battery with 33W fast charger.

Available in 2 variants;

4GB+64GB- Rs. 11,999 6GB+128GB- Rs. 13,999

First sale of the Redmi Note 10 is on 16th March.

Redmi 10 series smartphones will be available on mi.com, amazon.com, Mi Home and other retail stores.

