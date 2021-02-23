New Delhi: Sony recently launched its latest premium wireless speaker 'SRS-RA3000' at Rs 19,990 in the Indian market.
The product will be available across Sony retail stores, www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and exclusively on the Amazon e-commerce portal in India from February 24 onwards.
"Unlike most speakers that spread sound horizontally, the new RA3000 speaker spreads background music both horizontally (wall-to-wall) and vertically (floor-to-ceiling) with immersive audio enhancement and Sony's 360 Reality Audio content playback," the company said in a statement.
The speaker provides immersive audio enhancement based on Sony's unique algorithm, transforming 2-channel stereo tracks into ambient room-filling sound.
Sony India tweeted about the sound quality of these speakers.
Experience the Ambient Room-Filling Sound. Introducing, the new premium SRS-RA3000 #SonyWirelessSpeaker. Now indulge in your favourite activities & create the right atmosphere anywhere, anytime. Know more: https://t.co/rgaf2r7wJl pic.twitter.com/FPonWaX2aa— Sony India (@sony_india) February 22, 2021
- The RA3000 is compatible with Spotify connect for added convenience and flexibility.
- One can play Spotify directly through the speaker using the Spotify Connect app on your device for full remote control.
- It is also compatible with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in and Amazon Alexa enabled devices, allowing users to control the music played on the speakers with just voice.
- The speaker can be grouped with multiple compatible devices for multi-room playback using the Google Home app or Amazon Alexa app.
- In addition, one can simply pair the speaker with a smartphone, laptop, or tablet using Bluetooth technology.
