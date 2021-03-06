Fujifilm launched new mirrorless cameras in India

New Delhi: Japanese photography and imaging major Fujifilm launched GFX 100S and X-E4 mirrorless cameras in the Indian market.



The Fujifilm GFX 100S and the FUJINON Lens GF80mmF1.7 R WR are now available across India at Rs 539,999 for the GFX100S Body and Rs 209,999 for the GF80mmF1.7.



According to the company, keeping in mind the innovation capabilities of Fujifilm's GFX series, the GFX 100S is equipped with a large-format sensor about 1.7 times the size of a 35mm full-frame sensor.



"With the launch of our top-of-the-class GFX 100s and our new line-up of Fujinon lenses, we want to deliver remarkable excellence in innovation in terms of producing images with incredible details, beautifully smooth gradations and wonderfully accurate colours," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt Ltd., said in a statement.



The camera uses the world's highest 102MP large format sensor and unique colour reproduction technology to deliver superior image quality on a whole new level.

It packs up to 6.0- stops of a five-axis image stabilization mechanism as well as an autofocus (AF) function with a high level of speed and accuracy.

To add to the experience of the GFX 100S, the company has also introduced FUJINON Lens GF80mmF1.7 R WR that perfectly complements the camera's capabilities.

The new interchangeable GF lenses are specially designed for the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras.

The lens is made with a large-diameter standard prime lens with a focal length of 80mm (equivalent to 63mm in the 35mm full-frame format).

(Inputs from IANS)